Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $105,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA stock opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.06.

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $364,150.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $2,394,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 792,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,550,620.88. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

