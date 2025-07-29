Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,120 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $112,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,640 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,958,805 shares in the company, valued at $97,940,250. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

