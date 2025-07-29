Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,054 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $183,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 6.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 12.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,988.40. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,773 shares of company stock worth $106,001,643. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $246.44 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $250.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.06 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

