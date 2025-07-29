Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,273 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

