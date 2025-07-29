Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 24,800 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,901,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $138,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,131,000 after purchasing an additional 218,586 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $137,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of OWL opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

