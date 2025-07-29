Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cheniere Energy worth $176,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after acquiring an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,962,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,008,000 after acquiring an additional 120,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $228.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.94 and its 200-day moving average is $229.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

