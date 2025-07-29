Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $169,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 98.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.43, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $83.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NTNX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,205,661.10. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.