Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $129,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $93,672,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $221.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

