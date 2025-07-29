Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,914,019 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2,371.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.51% of DexCom worth $136,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

