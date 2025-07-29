Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665,620 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $229,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4%

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TTE. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

