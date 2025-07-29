Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,898 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $55,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after purchasing an additional 429,733 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,579,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 851,087 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,707,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 525,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

