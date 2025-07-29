Apple (AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $88.64 billion for the quarter.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apple Stock Up 0.1%

AAPL stock opened at $214.05 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

