Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $80,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $292.77 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $295.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

