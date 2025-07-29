S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,143 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.24% of S&P Global worth $374,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,503,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,858,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after buying an additional 357,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.07.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9%

SPGI stock opened at $530.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.61 and its 200 day moving average is $507.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

