Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,202,456 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,394,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202,456 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 2.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Otis Worldwide worth $556,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 2.0%

OTIS opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

