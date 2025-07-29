Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $88,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $592.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $618.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.33.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

