SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.63% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $54,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 832.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SWTX opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.68. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen cut SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

