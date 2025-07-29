iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

IWP stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

