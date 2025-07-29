Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Union Pacific stock opened at $229.29 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

