Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of ITT worth $44,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $171.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

ITT opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $162.94.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

