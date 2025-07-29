AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in AbbVie by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,611,000 after purchasing an additional 185,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie stock opened at $188.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average of $189.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $332.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

