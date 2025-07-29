Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 36,927 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,200,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $472.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.32.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

