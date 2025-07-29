Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 5,560.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RB Global by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in RB Global by 1,870.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $111.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $950,334.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,311.04. This trade represents a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,022,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,590. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,729 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

