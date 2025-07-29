iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Reduced by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners decreased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Creekside Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 10,319.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

DSI stock opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

