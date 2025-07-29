Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys 425 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 1.0%

EMXC opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.7114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.