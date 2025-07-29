4,163 Shares in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Acquired by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Separately, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVO opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

