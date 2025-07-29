Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

