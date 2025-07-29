Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amentum by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amentum by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Amentum by 31,328.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amentum by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on Amentum and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.