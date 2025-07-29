Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $72.83.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.