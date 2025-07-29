Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 302,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,927,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,561,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grab Stock Down 1.5%
GRAB opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 264.13 and a beta of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
