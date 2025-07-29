Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 572,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,823,000 after buying an additional 358,170 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4%

AVGO opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $295.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,842.60. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

