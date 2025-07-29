Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of STZ opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $261.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

