Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AMD opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $281.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $174.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

