Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

