Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:TSM opened at $242.71 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

