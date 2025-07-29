Creekside Partners Purchases 3,724 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Creekside Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $635,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,678,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.