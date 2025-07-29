Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 1.3% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 807.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.16%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.