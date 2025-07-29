Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VIG opened at $208.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.50 and its 200-day moving average is $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

