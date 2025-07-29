Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 43.2% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 43.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 144.10 ($1.93). Approximately 8,007,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 1,565,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.34).

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £286.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.07.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

