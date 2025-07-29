Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

VONE stock opened at $289.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $290.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.17.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

