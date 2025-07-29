Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 43.2% – Time to Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 43.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 144.10 ($1.93). 8,007,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 1,565,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

