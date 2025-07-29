Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 318.65 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 323.45 ($4.32). 3,683,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,703,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.69 ($4.62).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 276.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.