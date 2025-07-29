Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 17.3% – Here’s Why

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Approximately 101,453,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 680% from the average daily volume of 13,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.11).

Metals One Trading Down 14.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09.

Get Metals One alerts:

Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (53) (($0.71)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.