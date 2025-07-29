Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $981.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.66%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

