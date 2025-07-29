Portillo’s (PTLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Portillo’s to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $197.04 million for the quarter.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Portillo’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.83. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

In other news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 731.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 137,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

