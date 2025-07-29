Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 1.7%

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.95 million, a PE ratio of -18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $4.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

