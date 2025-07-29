Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 461 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 461 ($6.16), with a volume of 79867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($6.07).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 418.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.53.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

