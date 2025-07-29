Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 461 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 461 ($6.16), with a volume of 79867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($6.07).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 418.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.53.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.
