ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 million. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ADCT opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

ADCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 411.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,808 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ADC Therapeutics worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

