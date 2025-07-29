American Financial Group (AFG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.71. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.68.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 145.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,330,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

