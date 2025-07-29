Green Plains (GPRE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $578.18 million for the quarter.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $601.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Plains Price Performance
Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.22. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPRE
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.