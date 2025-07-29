Green Plains (GPRE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $578.18 million for the quarter.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $601.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.22. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Plains stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GPRE Free Report ) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,353 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Green Plains worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

